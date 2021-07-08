Charges: Drunk man burglarized apartment & threatened to kill tenant

An intoxicated North Mankato man burglarized an apartment and threatened to kill the startled tenant, according to charges filed in Blue Earth County Court Wednesday.

Refugio Sanchez Jr, 22, was charged with felony counts of 1st-degree burglary and threats of violence.

A criminal complaint says the victim was at his Mankato apartment when Sanchez burst into his bedroom just before 7:30 p.m. on June 8. The victim did not know Sanchez, according to the complaint.

The victim told police his main apartment door had been unlocked and Sanchez appeared to be intoxicated. The victim apparently told Sanchez he was in the wrong apartment and asked him to leave, but Sanchez threatened to kill him, according to court documents.

The complaint says one of Sanchez’s friends came to the apartment to collect him and apologized for his behavior. As Sanchez was leaving, he allegedly told the victim he would come back the next day and kill him.

The victim told police the threats had frightened him and gave a description of the vehicle the two men were in when they left the apartment complex.

Law enforcement located the vehicle and Sanchez, who appeared to be highly intoxicated, according to the complaint. Sanchez is not allowed to consume alcohol because he is on supervision for a previous DWI, according to the complaint.