Charges: Drunken Eagle Lake woman punched officer for mentioning her sister

(Mankato, MN) – An Eagle Lake woman arrested for drunk driving is facing more than DWI charges after she allegedly assaulted a jail officer.

According to court documents, Tina Marie Wolters, 43, was pulled over on suspicion of DWI on Highway 14 and arrested after a portable breathalyzer put her blood alcohol at .23. Police say Wolters had severe mood swings as she was transported to the jail, but they arrived without incident.

According to the criminal complaint, Wolters began yelling after police told her she would spend the night in jail. When she refused to sit down, the arresting officer took her by the shoulders and pushed her back into the chair, according to the complaint.

As Wolters continued to struggle and yell at jail staff, court documents say a Blue Earth County Jail Sergeant made a comment about knowing her sister. Wolters reportedly punched the sergeant in the face with a closed fist after he made the comment.

Wolters is charged with felony 4th-degree assault of a correctional employee, and gross misdemeanor DWI.

Click here to LIKE Southern Minnesota News on Facebook.

Click here to FOLLOW @SouthernMNnews on Twitter.

(Copyright © 2019 Southern Minnesota News – Alpha Media Mankato. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)