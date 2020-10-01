Charges: Eagle Lake man ripped branches off neighbor’s trees

(Mankato, MN) – An Eagle Lake man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly ripped branches off trees around his neighborhood.

Nicholas Robert Blum, 29, was charged with misdemeanor counts of damage to property and disorderly conduct in Blue Earth County Court.

Court documents say police responded to numerous reports of Blum ripping branches off trees in his Eagle Lake neighborhood on Aug 31, then leaving the detached branches strewn about the area.

Neighbors told police they were concerned that their young sapling trees would die due to the damage Blum allegedly inflicted.

According to the criminal complaint, a witness confronted Blum to tell him he couldn’t destroy other people’s property. Blum allegedly responded by saying, “Well, they don’t trim them.”

Onlookers told police Blum’s conduct was alarming.

Blum has been summoned to appear in court on Dec 3.