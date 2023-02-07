Charges: Eagle Lake woman assaulted man with whole chicken

A woman stands accused of assaulting a man with a whole chicken last week.

Natalie Elizabeth Bruemmer, 36, of Eagle Lake, was charged with misdemeanor counts of domestic assault and interfering with a peace officer in Blue Earth County Court.

A criminal complaint says Bruemmer and the victim were driving home from a bar when Bruemmer began hitting the man and spitting in his face.

When they arrived home, Bruemmer hit the victim with a whole chicken in the back of his head, according to the complaint.

Police say the victim still had chicken residue in his hair when they responded to a 911 call at his home at about 7:30 p.m.

Police say Bruemmer, who had a warrant out of Brown County, was aggressive and refused to cooperate when officers tried to arrest her. “She continued to yell, attempted to pull her arms away from officers, and kicked her legs around,” says the complaint.

Bruemmer has a pending domestic assault case involving the victim from 2021.