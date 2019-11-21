Charges: Elmore felon shot himself in the foot with gun he wasn’t supposed to have

(Blue Earth, MN) – An Elmore felon who is prohibited from possessing a firearm allegedly shot himself in the foot with a muzzleloader gun.

Justin Lee Kiewiet, 39, was charged in Faribault County Court Monday with gross misdemeanor charges of firearm possession by a felon and reckless use of a dangerous weapon.

According to the criminal complaint, police were dispatched to United Hospital November 9 to a report that Kiewiet – whom police say had an active warrant for his arrest – had shot himself.

Kiewiet told police he was a passenger in a truck driven by his brother and a muzzleloader gun discharged as he tried to exit the truck. The criminal complaint says Kiewiet appeared to be in extreme pain and his right foot had a large hole in it.

Investigators talked to Kiewiet’s brother, who explained that the gun had been lying over Kiewiet’s left leg and pointed down between his feet. The brother said Kiewiet was “messing” with the uncased firearm when the gun suddenly went off inside the vehicle. He told police the gun had never been unloaded after the two went hunting earlier that day.

Kiewiet’s brother said the vehicle was going about 30 miles per hour when the gun fired, but was never stopped.

The criminal complaint says police found a shotgun, shells, and a rod in the pickup. A shotgun shell was also found in the passenger seat. A shotgun slug was recovered from Kewwiet’s pocket at the hospital.

