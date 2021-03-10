Charges: Employee of senior care facility raped 83-year-old Alzheimer’s patient

The employee of a senior care facility is accused of raping an elderly Alzheimer’s patient.

Olabamidele Olumide Bewaji, 52, was charged with two counts of felony third-degree criminal sexual conduct in Blue Earth County Court.

According to a criminal complaint, the 83-year-old victim’s son was monitoring his mother’s room via web-based cameras when he witnessed the assault. His mother suffers from Alzheimer’s, he told investigators, and he typically uses the camera to check that she is well.

The complaint says the son saw Bewaji caressing his mother before undressing her and sexually assaulting her as she laid in bed. Bewaji then climbed into the bed and sexually assaulted the woman a second time, says the complaint.

The son told investigators he told Bewaji to stop through a speaker on the camera, but Bewaji did so slowly.

Bewaji initially denied sexually assaulting the patient, but investigators say he admitted the abuse when he learned a search warrant would be conducted.

Police say Bewaji admitted to raping the woman on March 8, and also admitted he’d had sex with the victim in February. He claimed it was the victim who had initiated the sexual acts.

Bewaji was aware the elderly woman was a vulnerable adult, according to the complaint.