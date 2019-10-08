Charges: Fairfax man was over 4x the legal limit when he defied No Contact Order

Dustin Bluhm mugshot

(Olivia, MN) – A Farifax man is accused of breaking into the home of a woman who had a Domestic Abuse No Contact Order against him.

Dustin Lee Bluhm, 34, was charged with felony counts of first-degree burglary and violating a no contact order in Renville County Court last week.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman reported to Fairfax police that Bluhm was in her home and refused to leave, despite the no contact order barring him from the residence or having any contact with her.

Police say Bluhm refused to respond to verbal commands to leave the home and barricaded himself behind some mattresses. Officers eventually had to physically remove the mattresses to take him into custody, according to the complaint.

Court documents say Bluhm continuously put his legs in the way so the squad door couldn’t be shut when police tried to put him in the car.

According to the complaint, a portable breath test put Bluhm’s blood-alcohol level at .35.

Bluhm was scheduled to be sentenced October 7th on a previous felony domestic assault case in Renville County. Part of his release conditions for that case was to abstain from alcohol and avoid all contact with the victim.

Bluhm was also charged with resisting arrest, a misdemeanor.

