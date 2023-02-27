Charges: Fairmont man choked family member & assaulted her with cribbage board

A Fairmont man is accused of choking and assaulting a woman known to him.

Matthew Paul Holtz, Jr, 31, was charged Friday with felony counts of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and domestic assault.

A criminal complaint says Holtz rushed and tackled the victim, then choked her nearly to unconsciousness. He’s also accused of hitting her repeatedly with a cribbage board and a cigarette roller.

Court documents say the victim had kicked Holtz out of her apartment, but he returned the evening of February 23 and demanded to be let inside. The victim said she allowed him in if he agreed to simply eat and sleep, but an argument soon led to the alleged assault.

Police say the victim was covered in blood had had a large cut on her forehead from the cigarette roller. Officers also observed red marks on her neck and a cut on her pinkie finger, according to the complaint.

Police say small amount of meth was found on Holtz’s person during his arrest.

Holtz has had four domestic assault-related convictions in the past ten years.