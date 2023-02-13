Charges: Fairmont man filmed teen as she showered & dressed

A Fairmont man is accused of filming and photographing a teen girl as she showered and dressed.

Cameron Royce Kabe, 40, was charged Monday in Martin County Court with gross misdemeanor charges of interfering with privacy using a surreptitious device.

A criminal complaint says Martin County investigators received a complaint in November from a now-army private who said her mother’s boyfriend had filmed and photographed her as a teenager between 2015 and 2018.

The victim was approximately 12 to 15 years old at the time the incidents happened.

The victim told investigators that she would find Kabe’s phone propped up behind a shampoo bottle or outside her bedroom window.

The complaint says the victim confronted Kabe and told her mother, but Kabe hid the videos and photos too well.

In 2020, the victim’s mother caught Kabe downloading pictures and videos of the victim onto his computer, and kicked him out of the house, according to court documents.

Kabe has been summoned to appear in Martin County Court.