Charges: Fairmont woman spray painted vehicles with racist graffiti

(Fairmont, MN) – A Fairmont woman is accused of spray painting the two vehicles with racist graffiti.

Amber Grace Carroll, 38, was charged on Monday with felony second-degree damage to property because of bias and misdemeanor theft in Martin County.

According to the criminal complaint, police responded to October 12th to a residence on N. North Avenue, where two vehicles had been spray-painted with racist language. One of the victims told police that Carroll had been at his home the night before, upset that he was with the second victim, a black woman.

The man told police Carroll returned early the morning of October 12th, arguing with him, using the racial slur “n***er” and also sending him text messages containing the same word.

According to the complaint, painted on the side of the man’s white truck in orange paint were phrases such as “n***er lover,” “f**k u,” and “cheap f**k b**ch.” The word “whore” had been painted on the woman’s car, and the n-word was also sprayed on the vehicle in two places. The man’s bike was also missing.

Carroll admitted she had been at the North Avenue home and was upset with the two victims. She told police she thought she and the male victim were working on things, but “here he was sleeping with a black chick.”

Carrol admitted to taking the man’s bike, but denied spray-painting the vehicles. According to the complaint, investigators found orange paint under Carroll’s cuticles, which she claimed was from Cheetos.

Carrol told police she wanted to beat up the victims but didn’t want to go to jail. She was arrested, but continued to deny damaging the vehicles.

