Charges: Fight over food escalates to stabbing with makeup container

Police say a fight over food last weekend escalated into a stabbing with a makeup

Nyachang Ochan Deng, 18, of Mankato, was charged Monday with felony counts of 2nd-degree assault and domestic assault in Blue Earth County Court.

A criminal complaint says Deng and the victim, who are related and live together, began arguing about food. The fight then escalated into a physical altercation, with the victim on the floor, and Deng allegedly punching her.

The complaint says Deng reached for a part of a piece of broken glass or plastic from a makeup container and began stabbing the victim in the head. A witness helped break up the fight and saw blood on the victim’s head.

Police say Deng was verbally abusive towards law enforcement and made a racial slur. Court documents say Deng admitted to punching the victim. Her sweatshirt had drops of blood on it, according to the complaint.

Deng is currently in custody in the Blue Earth County Jail.