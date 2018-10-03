Charges: Blue Earth Man Broke Into Ex’s Home, Triggered By Photos Of Her New Boyfriend

A Blue Earth man is accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home, damaging her property, and refusing to leave.

Twenty-seven-year-old Gildardo Gonzalez Jr had been charged in Blue Earth County Court with felony counts of 1st degree burglary and domestic abuse.

According to the criminal complaint, the alleged victim came home around 5 p.m. on September 29 to find Gonzalez in her home. She told police the two have children together, but are no longer in a relationship. Gonzalez was not allowed to be at the home because of an Order for Protection.

The victim gave Gonzalez an hour to leave the house, but left herself after Gonzalez refused to leave. She told police Gonzalez refused to let her take the children with her, and when she returned an hour later, she found Gonzalez sleeping on her couch. The victim told police he threatened to punch her in the face when she woke him and tried to get him to leave. She also noticed that Gonzalez had thrown her stuff around the home and punched a hole in the kitchen and bedroom walls.

According to the victim’s statements to police, Gonzalez had seen photos of her and her boyfriend on their older son’s cell phone, which is why he broke into her residence.

Gonzalez told police the victim had invited him over to watch the children, and even came to pick him up.

Gonzalez has previously been convicted of 3rd degree assault in May 2018 and domestic assault in May 2013.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

