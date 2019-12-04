Charges: Frustrated Waseca mother tased son during fight over chores

(Waseca, MN) – A Waseca mother is facing criminal charges after she allegedly tased her son during a fight over household chores.

Kristina Marie Blowers, 32, was charged with gross misdemeanor malicious punishment of a child, and misdemeanor domestic assault following the November 30th incident.

Court documents say Blowers called police to report that she had tased her 13-year-old son, and he responded by throwing a knife at her.

According to the complaint, a scuffle began when the teen tried to go to a friend’s house. His parents said he hadn’t properly completed his required chores, but he told police he had “basically done them.”

The boy’s father said he grabbed the teen in a “bear hug” to prevent him from leaving the home. The teen admitted to officers he began stomping on his father’s foot, which is when his mother came up and tased him on the stomach. He then broke free from his father’s grasp and grabbed a knife from the kitchen, which he threw at his mother, according to the complaint.

Blowers told police she bought the taser because she is afraid of the boy and he has been assaultive to her in the past. She said she is at a loss as to how to deal with the teen, according to the complaint.

The boy was arrested and booked at a juvenile detention facility. He told police he didn’t know what his intent was when he threw a knife at his mother.

