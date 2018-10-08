Charges: Goat Hog-Tied, Left For Dead In New Ulm Man’s Vehicle

A New Ulm man is facing criminal charges, accused of hog-tying a goat and leaving it to die in a vehicle.

Twenty-eight-year-old Achoge Colins Nwunneh is charged in Brown County Court with misdemeanor counts of overworking or mistreating animals, animal cruelty, illegal animal enclosure, and depriving an animal of nourishment or shelter.

According to the criminal complaint, New Ulm Police received a report August 26 of a distressed animal inside a vehicle that was parked behind the B & L Bar. Responding police heard a bawling noise and saw an animal with labored breathing that was unable to lift its head.

Nwunneh was identified as the owner of the vehicle and admitted he had a goat in the vehicle. He accompanied police to the car, where they found the goat had since died. The animal’s front and rear legs had been tightly bound together with rope, and feces and hair were noticeably present on the floorboard, according to court documents.

Nwunneh told police he’d picked up the goat from Gibbon around August 25 with plans to butcher it in the parking stall. He told police his friends had advised against the idea, so he left the goat in his vehicle.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

