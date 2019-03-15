Charges: Homeless felon with gun stole rental vehicle from Mankato woman, warrant issued

(Mankato, MN) – A homeless felon carrying a gun is accused of stealing a Mankato woman’s rental vehicle and now has a warrant out for his arrest.

Dwight David Ford, 43, of Minneapolis was charged Wednesday in Blue Earth County Court with felony counts of a firearm violation by a felon, firearm possession, theft, and threats of violence.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman called police March 10th to report that Ford had stolen her silver Chevy Tahoe rental vehicle. The woman told police she had met Ford – who was homeless – in the Twin Cities about four months prior, and he had recently been staying with her.

According to the victim, she had been drinking earlier that night, and Ford had been smoking marijuana when the two went to her niece’s home in Mankato. She told police she went to use the bathroom, and her keys were gone from the table and the Tahoe was missing when she emerged.

A witness at the victim’s home told police that Ford had stopped at the home shortly before the victim returned. The witness reported to police that Ford had a black handgun at his side, but never pointed it or used it to threaten her or her two children, who were with her. The witness said Ford went upstairs to get something, then got into the backseat of the Tahoe, which drove off with an unknown driver, according to the complaint.

The victim told police she and Ford had spoken multiple times over the phone and he’d threatened to kill her for being a “snitch.” She reported to police that she was also missing an envelope with $4,000 cash, and a silver Movado watch worth $4,000.

Ford’s criminal history includes several previous convictions that make him ineligible to possess a firearm.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

