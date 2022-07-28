Charges: Hungry thief burglarized St. James apartment complex

A Butterfield man is accused of burglarizing a St. James apartment complex and stealing food.

Lorenzo Valladolid, 52, of Butterfield, was charged Wednesday with two counts of felony 1st-degree burglary and misdemeanor theft in Watonwan County Court.

A criminal complaint says a St. James police officer was in his squad car about a block away from the front door of an apartment complex where several burglaries had been reported. The officer noticed a man, later identified as Valladolid, entering the building empty-handed.

The complaint says Valladolid exited the building shortly afterward and the officer approached him. Valladolid was holding a bottle of tonic water, cupcakes, and a package of cinnamon rolls, according to the complaint. Police say he initially lied about where he got the food, then admitted he took it from the apartment building.

A homemade knife and a switchblade were discovered on Voladolid’s person during his arrest.

Investigatiors say Valladolid admitted to taking the food without permission. Police valued the food items at $10.