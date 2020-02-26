Charges: Impaired driver fled police after threatening man with knife

(Mankato, MN) – A Mankato man is accused of threatening a man with a knife, driving drunk with meth in his possession, and fleeing police.

Anthony Marcus Downs, 34, was charged with felony counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, threats of violence, and fleeing a police officer.

According to a criminal complaint, police were asked to do a welfare check on Downs on Monday after a woman reported he had threatened her boyfriend with a knife.

Police located Downs and attempted to pull him over in a restaurant parking lot, but court documents say Downs continued to the drive-thru and began ordering food. Law enforcement attempted to discuss the knife incident, but Downs drove away.

Police caught up with Downs and pulled him over. Downs yelled about being unlawfully stopped, according to the complaint. He denied threatening anyone and said he’d been at the house to collect his mail and get money.

According to the criminal complaint, a small baggy of meth was found in Downs’ pants pocket. A blood sample was drawn to be sent to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for analysis.

The victim of the alleged knife threat told police Downs has been using drugs and acting crazy. The victim told police Downs was kicked out of a bar and came to the home, yelling and screaming, threatening to kill the victim.

Downs was also charged with drug possession and DWI, both misdemeanors.