Charges: Intoxicated burglars stole beer, other items from Mankato home

Three men were consuming alcohol when they burglarized a Mankato home over the weekend according to charges filed in Blue Earth County Court Monday.

Isak Mahamed Abader, 19, Hassan Saleh Hassen, 19, and Ayub O Haji Abdullahi, 20, all of Mankato, are accused of breaking into a home on the 300 block of N 6th St Saturday morning just before 4 a.m.

According to the criminal complaint, a man who lived at the home was alerted to the burglary when his dog began barking. The man, who watching from his bedroom window, saw three men with flashlights loading items into a black SUV and heard the suspects inside the house, says the complaint.

Court documents say the SUV was parked on the street and the rear door was ajar when police arrived on the scene.

Police say Hassan was holding a 24-pack of beer, which he dropped when police encountered him in the residence. All three men tried to flee the scene, but were taken into custody inside the home, according to the complaint.

The victim looked at the suspects and told police he did not know them.

Inside the SUV, officers found a cooler, a speaker, beer, rollerblades, a longboard, and apparel, all which came from the home.

Due to their intoxication level, Abdullahi and Hassan were transported to a detox facility. Police say the three suspects all smelled of alcohol and appeared as if they had been drinking. Abdullahi told officers that he blacked out and only remembered being awoken by police in handcuffs.

All three men face charges of felony first-degree burglary and misdemeanor underage liquor consumption.