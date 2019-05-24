Charges: Intoxicated Mankato mom leaves baby in care of bar dwellers

(Minneapolis, MN) – A Mankato mother is charged in Hennepin County Court after she allegedly left her baby in the care of patrons and staff at a New Hope bar.

Alicyn Irene Desantis, 30, faces gross misdemeanor charges of child neglect.

According to the criminal complaint, Desantis was “extremely intoxicated” when she left her 6-month old unattended at Outtakes Bar & Grill. Staff told police that they refused to serve her after she arrived, as she had just been kicked out of another bar due to her level of intoxication.

The complaint says bar staff saw Desantis passing the baby around to other intoxicated patrons before leaving the bar. The baby had a “very full diaper,” and was changed and fed by staff, according to the complaint.

Desantis later returned to the bar and was arrested, according to the complaint. The baby was released to a family member.

Desantis told police she has undergone treatment for alcohol use in the past.

