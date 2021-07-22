Charges: Jackson woman sexually abused toddler, dog on video chat for Libyan love interest

A Jackson woman sexually abused a dog and a child known to her over video chat, and links to the videos were sent to her social media contacts, according to charges filed Tuesday.

Gabrielle Anastasia Nelson, 22, was charged with felony counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and use of a minor in sexual performance in Jackson County.

A criminal complaint says Jackson County investigators received a report from a concerned citizen that Nelson had touched a 2 or 3-year-old boy known to her.

Nelson allegedly told investigators she was in dating an “extremely controlling” Libyan who made her do sexual acts over video chat on a messaging service. Nelson admitted to sexually molesting the child while using the service, according to the complaint

Nelson also told police she’d bought a dog at the Libyan’s request and performed sexual acts with the canine, according to the complaint.

Court documents say police were meeting with Nelson to download the contents of her cell phone when the Libyan sent a Dropbox link to her phone that contained multiple videos and screenshots of Nelson sexually abusing the child and the dog. Nelson confirmed the identity of the child in the video.

Investigators began receiving multiple reports of the sexual abuse depicted in the videos from the Dropbox link, which had been shared with a number of Nelson’s social media and smartphone contacts, according to the complaint.