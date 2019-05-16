Charges: Le Sueur man used incarcerated son’s Social Security for his own benefit

(Le Center, MN) – A man who allegedly used his son’s Social Security funds for his own benefit while his son was incarcerated will face criminal charges.

Lawrence Earl Gary, Jr., 51, of Le Sueur, was charged in Le Sueur County Court Monday with felony financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult.

According to court documents, Gary was the representative payee on his son’s Social Security Income Benefits (SSI) while his son was incarcerated at the Le Sueur County Jail. Investigators say monthly deposits were made, but followed by large ATM withdrawals of the same amount.

Court records show that only a small fraction of SSI that Gary’s son received was deposited into his jail account. Investigators say that Gary failed to pay expenses for the group home his son move into following his incarceration.

In an interview, Gary admitted that he’d used his son’s SSI benefits for his own bills, according to the complaint.

A total of nearly $11,000 in SSI benefits were fraudulently used by Gary, according to the complaint.

