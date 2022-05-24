Charges: Le Sueur woman sicced dog on officer trying to arrest another woman

A woman is accused of siccing a dog on a Le Sueur Police Officer who was trying to arrest another woman.

Misty Dawn Pittmann, 44, of Le Sueur, was charged Monday with felony 2nd-degree assault in Le Sueur County Court

A criminal complaint says Officer Sarah Blankenburg was attempting to arrest a woman at a Le Sueur address for erratic driving when Pittman came outside with her leashed German Shepard.

Court documents say the dog was aggressively barking and pulling towards Blankenburg, who ordered Pittman to put the dog inside. Pittman refused, according to the complaint, even as witnesses were also shouting at her to take the dog indoors.

Witnesses told investigators they heard Pittman tell the dog “hit, hit,” before letting the animal go.

The dog attacked Blankenburg, biting her bicep, according to the complaint. Investigators say the bite caused a gash wound, a ripped uniform, and significant bleeding. The charging document says Blankenburg experienced “extreme pain.”