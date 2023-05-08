Charges: Madison Lake man accused of molesting child admitted sexual attraction to girl

A Madison Lake man accused of molesting a child allegedly admitted he was sexually attracted to the girl.

Lavern Daniel Shelton, 72, was charged Friday in Blue Earth County Court with felony counts of 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct.

A criminal complaint says the girl, who was under the age of 13, lived with Shelton at his Blue Earth County home when the sexual assaults allegedly occurred.

The girl told investigators in May 2022 Shelton would come into the bathroom during her twice-weekly bath, begin tickling her, then touch her genitals.

Shelton admitted he may have inadvertently touched the victim while tickling her, according to the complaint. Shelton said it would “probably be fair to say that he had some sexual attraction” to the victim and that he thought about touching her inappropriately because, “he thinks she is super cute,” according to court documents.

Shelton has been summoned to appear in Blue Earth County Court.