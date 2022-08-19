Charges: Man 3x’s legal limit in car vs motorcycle crash

A Good Thunder man was allegedly three times the legal alcohol limit when he hit a motorcyclist with his car last month.

Jason Robert Bateman, 35, was charged Thursday with criminal vehicular operation and DWI, both gross misdemeanors.

Deputies responded to a car vs motorcycle crash in rural Blue Earth County on July 2.

The motorcyclist told deputies he was northbound on his bike when the car appeared in his lane of traffic. The man said he had to lay down his bike to avoid getting hit by the car. He was ejected from the motorcycle, according to the complaint.

Police say Bateman, who had been driving the car, had bloodshot eyes and slurred speech. When the deputy asked him how much he had to drink, Bateman allegedly replied: “too much.”

The complaint says Bateman had multiple beer cans in his car, both open and unopened. Suspected marijuana and paraphernalia were also found, according to court records.

The complaint says Bateman failed a field sobriety test. He was arrested. Court documents say a blood sample submitted to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension put his blood-alcohol content at .26.

The complaint says the motorcyclist initially denied medical attention, but he eventually went to a hospital for evaluation. He provided police with photos of injuries to his back, knee, and elbow. He complained of sharp pains when breathing three days after the crash.

Bateman, who also has a DWI conviction from 2014, was also charged with open bottle and possession of drug paraphernalia.