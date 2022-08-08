Charges: Man accused of past sexual assaults drilled holes in walls to watch girl shower

A Waseca man is accused of sexually assaulting a girl with whom he had a “significant relationship.”

Clinton Earl Froderman, 44, was charged last week in Jackson County Court with two counts of felony 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct.

According to a criminal complaint, Froderman sexually assaulted the girl on multiple occasions between 2012 and 2015 at her Jackson County residence.

The girl told investigators she would wake up in the middle of the night to find Froderman masturbating at the foot of her bed while heavily breathing. Froderman also fondled her and attempted to further sexually assault her, according to the complaint.

The victim also accused Froderman of trying to watch her change and opening the door while she was in the shower. She told investigators she suspected Froderman had drilled holes in the wall to watch her shower. A search warrant performed on the residence in 2019 revealed there were several holes drilled in the bathroom wall. Investigators also found a hole drilled in the bathroom ceiling.

The victim had disclosed the abuse to her mother and later to a therapist, according to the complaint.