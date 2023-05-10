Charges: Man assaulted woman at Wells VFW

A man is accused of assaulting a woman at the Wells VFW.

Wesley Wayne Tolleson, 35, was charged Monday in Faribault County Court with felony stalking and gross misdemeanor domestic assault.

A criminal complaint says Wells police were dispatched to the VFW Sunday, where they found the victim with a large, softball-sized welt on her leg and two black eyes.

Police say surveillance videos showed Tolleson seated outside when the victim approached him. The complaint says after a short verbal exchange, Tolleson began to throw chairs at and around the woman. Tolleson then allegedly chased the victim and threw her to the ground. “Tolleson is then seen kicking [the victim] in the shin multiple times in the same area as her bruise,” says the complaint.

The victim told investigators Tolleson had been hitting her for the past few weeks and her black eyes were from him.

Tolleson has been previously convicted of domestic assault by strangulation involving the same victim. Police say in that case, Tolleson forced his way into a locked bathroom and dragged the victim out by her hair, then began choking her. The stalking charge is due to two or more previous domestic assaults.