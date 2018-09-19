Charges: Man Broke Into Woman’s Home, Chased Her With Knife

A 28-year-old man is accused of breaking into a woman’s mobile home , punching her, and chasing her with a knife.

George Eugene Pepin, no known address, is facing two felony counts of 1st degree burglary and felony 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon in Blue Earth County

According to the criminal complaint, a woman out for a walk on Friday returned to her trailer in the Lime Valley Mobile Park at 11:52 p.m. where she found the screen off the window and George Pepin inside her home. The victim told police that Pepin punched her above her eye before running outside. She says she then ran from Pepin as he chased her down the street with a knife, according to court documents.

Police say that Pepin took off on his bicycle after the assault and was later found at another trailer in the mobile home park.

The victim reported that $40 in cash and a $15 Starbucks card had been taken.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

