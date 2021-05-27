Charges: Man carrying machete alarmed passing motorists

A man with a history of assaults was arrested after he allegedly alarmed passing motorists by walking in traffic with a machete Tuesday night.

Adrian Darren Dixon, 32, was charged with two counts of felony assault in Blue Earth County Court Wednesday.

Mankato police say they received multiple reports from motorists who spotted Dixon, armed with a machete, in the traffic lane at the intersection of Glenwood and Monks avenues around 8:40 p.m.

A criminal complaint says one witness reported to police she stopped her vehicle when she saw Dixon wandering in the road and he began running towards her with the machete.

A second motorist said he saw Dixon holding the machete as he walked in the roadway near a cemetery, according to the complaint.

Dixon allegedly attempted to attack the vehicle of another driver who saw him walking in the street. The victim reported Dixon began swinging the machete and appeared to be trying to scare him. The victim nearly crashed his vehicle while trying to avoid the attack, says the complaint. He told police he thought Dixon was going to hurt him.

Police say Dixon was under the influence of an undetermined substance.

Police located Dixon in the area of Balcerzak Dr, where he was arrested. Police say a machete fell out of his pants as he was apprehended.

Dixson has two prior assault convictions, according to the complaint.