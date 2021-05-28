Charges: Man Discovered Passed Out On Redwood Falls Yard Damaged Squad Car, Hospital Room

A man discovered passed out on a Redwood Falls yard caused thousands of dollars in damages to a squad car and hospital room, according to charges filed Thursday.

Brandon Lee Jones, Sr., 33, of Bayport, is facing 1st-degree felony criminal damage to property charges in Redwood County Court.

A criminal complaint says Jones was discovered lying on the lawn of a residence on the 200 block of West Chestnut St just before 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say Jones wasn’t wearing any shoes and appeared fidgety and restless. A preliminary breath sample put his blood-alcohol level at .21.

As Jones was being transported to the hospital, he did $520 in damages to the squad car as he kicked the rear door and pounded on the case. At the hospital, Jones allegedly caused $2,200 in damages, including a hospital bed and a door. Police say there was a total of $2,720 in property damages caused by Jones.