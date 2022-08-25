River 105 River 105 Logo
The Breakfast Club with Greg & Laura

Charges: Man offered teens money for sex act via social media

August 25, 2022 12:04PM CDT
Share

An Elmore man stands accused of posing as a teenage boy on social media and offering minors money in exchange for a sex act.

Mason Henry Mensing, 21, was charged Monday with felony solicitation of a child through electronic communication.

According to a criminal complaint, Mensing is the subject of an ongoing Department of Homeland Security investigation.

DHS agents told Faribault County investigators that Mensing had contacted a 14-year-old girl via Snapchat and offered her money to “digitally penetrate” her genitals.

In messages to each girl, Mensing allegedly offered the 8th-grade victim and two of her friends $50 if they would allow him to perform the act.  Mensing was 20 years old at the time he sent the messages to the girls, who were located in Faribault County.

 

Recent Posts