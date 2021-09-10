Charges: Man punched woman, threatened her with knife

A man with a history of domestic abuse is accused of punching a woman and threatening her with a knife.

Robert Lacomer Singleton, 40, who has no permanent address, has been charged in Blue Earth County Court with felony counts of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, threats of violence, and domestic assault.

According to the complaint, Singleton and the victim were on their way to get cigarettes when they began arguing in the car. Singleton allegedly grabbed the steering wheel and the keys to the vehicle, causing it to stall in the area of 2nd and Cherry streets.

Singleton allegedly punched the victim in the face when she told him to get out of the car. Court documents say he then grabbed his hunting knife from the door compartment and threatened to stab the woman. Police located the knife during a search of the car, according to the complaint.

A witness who came upon the vehicle called police to report the couple was yelling and hitting each other inside the car, which was in the middle of the street.

The couple’s child was in the car with them at the time of the alleged assault, according to the complaint.

Singleton has two prior domestic assault convictions out of Missouri, according to police.