Charges: Man sent old sex photos to ex’s new boyfriend in ploy to win her back

A Mankato man is accused of sending sexual photos of his ex-girlfriend to her new boyfriend in an effort to rekindle his relationship with the woman.

Jonathan Raymond Myers, 32, was charged in Nicollet County Court Friday with two counts of non-consensual dissemination of private sexual images. One of those counts is a felony; the other gross misdemeanor.

According to a criminal complaint, Myers sent the victim’s new boyfriend three pictures of her vagina and genital area via text.

Myers allegedly sent the texts in order to make it look like the victim was cheating, and to cause a rift in the couple’s relationship so he could win the victim back.

The victim told police the photographs were taken in 2015 or 2016. Her relationship with Myers lasted until May of 2017. Her boyfriend received the photos in April 2018 and a report was made to police in August of that year, according to the complaint.

Myers has been summoned to appear in Nicollet County Court.