Charges: Man sexually assaulted 12-year-old in Mankato parking ramp

A Shakopee man is accused of sexually molesting a girl in a Mankato parking ramp.

Abdiaziz Abdi Ahmed, 23, was charged with first-degree felony criminal sexual conduct in Blue Earth County Court Monday.

A criminal complaint says Mankato investigators were notified by a mandated reporter that a 12-year-old girl had been sexually assaulted in mid-October of 2020.

During a forensic interview, the victim told police a man she knew as “Shay Shay” had forced her to perform oral sex in the city ramp. Shay Shay was positively identified as Ahmed, according to the complaint.

Police say Ahmed admitted to the sexual contact with the victim.

Ahmed has been summoned to appear in Blue Earth County Court.