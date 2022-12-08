Charges: Man shouted he had a gun in early morning hours at Mankato business

A man allegedly claimed to have a gun at a Mankato business last month and made gestures indicating the same.

Djibril Isaac Zakaria Sidibe, 23, of North Mankato, was charged Wednesday in Blue Earth County Court with felony threats of violence. He also faces a charge of misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

Mankato police were dispatched to the business at just before 2 a.m. on November 6 for a disturbance.

A criminal complaint says Sidibe approached a customer and shouted “I have a gun” as he made a motion towards his hip as if he was reaching for a weapon.

A worker at the business told police they hid outside behind a dumpster before calling 911. Other employees told investigators Sidibe was acting as if he was looking for a fight.

Sidibe admitted to shouting that he had a gun and demonstrated how he’d reached for his hip as if he had a weapon, according to police.