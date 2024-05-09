Charges: Man used bad check to purchase cow at auction in Sibley County

A man is accused of stealing a cow by using a bad check to pay for the animal’s purchase.

John D. Ayars, 80, of Mechanicsburg, Ohio, was charged last week in Sibley County Court with felony theft by false representation.

A criminal complaint says Ayars wrote a $12,700 check to purchase the cow at a cattle auction in Sibley County in April.

Court documents say when the victim went to cash the check the following day he was told Ayars did not have enough funds to cover the check.

The complaint says Ayars stopped payment on the check at the victim’s request, but never returned the cow or made payment.

Investigators say Ayars admitted to purchasing the cow, and then stopping payment on the check.