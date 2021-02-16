Charges: Man used former employer’s account information to buy propane

A Mountain Lake man is accused of using his former employer’s checking account information to purchase propane.

Bradley Alan Kronback, 36, was charged with felony identity theft in Cottonwood County Court last week.

A criminal complaint says the victim reported to the Cottonwood County Sheriff’s Office that Kronback, who was a former employee, had used the victim’s checking account number and bank routing number to order $1,477.79 worth of propane from Ferrellgas Company.

The victim was able to stop payment on the transaction, according to the complaint.

The victim told investigators that Kronback had worked for him for a short time and received a $100 check, but changed the amount to $900, which the victim reported at that time. The victim believed Kronback must have copied his account information.

Ferrellgas told investigators that Kronback ordered the propane through a call center using the victim’s information. The order was canceled before delivery.

Kronback told police he had ordered propane but claimed he had accidentally used the wrong account number. He has been summoned to appear in Cottonwood County Court.