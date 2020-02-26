Charges: Mankato felon pointed gun at people downton

(Mankato, MN) – A convicted felon was arrested and now faces criminal charges for allegedly pointing a handgun at people in downtown Mankato.

Micah Glen Morson, 23, was charged with felony counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, firearm violation by a felon, and possession of ammunition/firearm.

According to a criminal complaint, several people had reported a man pointing a gun at them in Mankato’s downtown entertainment district Sunday morning. Police reviewed surveillance footage and say they observed Morson holding a small, black handgun, pointing it at people as they walked by him.

Police say Morson was located at a Mankato residence later that morning and arrested. He initially denied having a gun when police searched him, but officers found a loaded handgun in his pocket, later identified as a .22 caliber pistol, according to the complaint.

Court documents say Morson has multiple felony convictions, including assault, possessing a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence, and drive-by shooting with a dangerous weapon. Morson also has pending charges for possession of a firearm.