Charges: Mankato man discovered naked in car with teen boy

A Mankato man was discovered naked in a car with a teen boy early Saturday morning, according to charges filed Monday.

Isaac Jess Wilder, 18, was charged with two counts of felony criminal sexual conduct in Blue Earth County Court.

According to a criminal complaint, a Mankato police officer noticed a running vehicle parked in a vacant lot with its headlights on at about 3:30 a.m.

The complaint says Wilder and a 14-year-old boy were naked in the backseat and began getting dressed as the officer approached the vehicle. The boy told police he and Wilder had met online and they performed sex acts on each other.

Wilder told detectives he thought the victim was 15 years old. He allegedly admitted to the sexual acts.