Charges: Mankato man raped teenage farmhard

A Mankato man accused of raping a teenage farmhand allegedly planned to leave the area with the girl.

Grant Walter Moody, 38, was charged earlier this month with two counts of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct in Waseca County Court.

A criminal complaint says the 14-year-old victim was reported missing on June 20 and was discovered later that day at the Wasec hospital emergency room.

Police say Moody was with the girl, who told investigators her parents abused her and she was being raped by a family friend. Investigators say Moody “outlined an elaborate narrative” about the teen being sexually trafficked by her parents. Moody claimed the girl – who worked for him as a farmhand – had run away from home and come to his farm for help. The girl was placed in foster care as a result of the allegations.

Two days later, Moody went to the Hennepin County Emergency Room to wait for an inpatient psychiatry bed to open, according to the complaint. Moody allegedly reported suicidal thought after taking his “14-year-old girlfriend” to the hospital. Police say he disclosed that he had been in a “sexual relationship” with the victim for one or two years.

During an interview with detectives the following week, the girl eventually disclosed that the relationship between her and Moody had turned sexual 18 months prior. The complaint says Moody sexually asssaulted the girl “quite often” at his farm place.

Court documents say Moody took the victim on trips to Duluth and Okaboji in 2022 without her parents knowledge or permission. The girl admitted that it was Moody’s idea to say that the family friend was raping her. She told police Moody had bought her clothing so that she would have it when they went “to the next place,” which would be “states away.”

Moody posted $200,000 cash bail and was released from custody. His initial hearing was Monday; his next court appearance is scheduled for Sept 19.