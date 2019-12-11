Charges: Mankato Man Stabbed During Date Gone Wrong

A Mankato woman stands accused of stabbing a man she met through a dating app.

Tywanda Lorraine Johnson, 22, allegedly stabbed her date as he was leaving her apartment on Saturday afternoon.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim suffered a 1-inch stab wound on the center of his back near his spine. The victim told police the two had met on dating app Tag. He said he had come to Mankato to take Johnson on a date, but she “began to freak out on him,” when he got out of the shower at her apartment. The man said Johnson tried to hit him with a chair before getting a knife. The victim told police he got dressed in the hallway before calling 911, and realized $160 was missing from his pants pockets.

Johnson told police she and the victim had arranged to meet for a sexual encounter. According to the criminal complaint, Johnson allowed the man to use her shower before the two engaged in a sex act in the living room. Johnson said she became uncomfortable and asked the victim to leave, but he became rough with her, so she stabbed him.

The victim denied any sexual activity with Johnson.

Johnson was charged in Blue Earth County Court with felony second-degree assault and misdemeanor theft.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

Click here to LIKE River 105 on Facebook