Charges: Mankato man threatened family with knife, spit in officer’s face

(Mankato, MN) – A Mankato man is facing criminal charges, accused of threatening his family members and spitting in a police officer’s face.

Abdirahman Omar Igalle, 21, was charged Monday in Blue Earth County Court with felony counts of second-degree assault, threats of violence, and assault of a peace officer.

According to a criminal complaint, police responded to a report of a disturbance at a Mankato home just before 7 p.m. on Feb 21.

A woman at the home told police Igalle had taken a vehicle belonging to a relative earlier in the day, despite not having a license. She said he later returned with the vehicle being pulled by a tow truck, demanding the vehicle owner pay the tow driver.

The woman told police she heard Igalle say to the vehicle owner that he had a gun and “can kill you whenever I want.”

During the argument with the vehicle owner and a third relative, Igalle allegedly picked up a knife and pointed it at the two others.

When officers attempted to arrest Igalle, he became agitated, and called police names such as “n***er,” and “gay,” according to the complaint. Igalle spit at one of the officers, his saliva striking the policeman in the face, according to the complaint.

Igalle is also facing charges of domestic assault, and obstructing the legal process.