Charges: Mankato man threatened to chop off girlfriend’s head with ax

A Mankato man is behind bars after he allegedly threatened to chop off his girlfriend’s head with an ax.

Joseph Lee Marlin, 40, was charged with felony counts of 2nd-degree assault and threats of violence last week in Blue Earth County Court.

A criminal complaint says Marlin began berating his live-in girlfriend during the early morning hours of January 24th, calling her a “whore” and threatening to “sex traffic” her.

The victim told Mankato police that Marlin began aggressively swinging a large ax toward her, threatening to hit her and chop off her head. The complaint says he also threatened to “beat the s**t” out of the victim and throw her out the window.

When she attempted to get away from Marlin by going to the bedroom, he allegedly forced his way inside, still holding the axe, and again threatened to cut off her head and throw her out the window.

Marlin then attempted to force the victim to perform oral sex, telling her, “this d**k is a treat, bitch,” according to court documents.

Marlin denied to police that he’d threatened the victim or touched her physically, but admitted to owning an ax.

After obtaining a warrant, police discovered an ax that matched the description the victim had given them inside Marlin’s vehicle, according to the complaint.

Marlin is also charged with misdemeanor attempted 5th-degree criminal sexual conduct and misdemeanor domestic assault.