Charges: Mankato Man Threatened To Cut The Baby Out Of Pregnant Woman

A Mankato man is facing charges for threatening a woman pregnant with his child.

Joseph Rex Rosales, 28, is charged with felony domestic assault and felony threats of violence in Blue Earth County Court.

According to the criminal complaint, Rosales had already left the scene when police responded to a domestic assault on March 28th. The victim told officers that she and Rosales had been in a relationship for approximately 8 1/2 years and she was 21 weeks pregnant with his child.

Rosales had threatened to “beat the shit out of her” and to “cut the baby out of her,” according to the criminal complaint. The woman told police she was afraid that Rosales would beat her to the point she would lose the baby. Just before the argument, the victim had asked him to leave and packed for him, according to the complaint.

Rosales has been previously convicted of two assaults in Blue Earth County: for 5th-degree assault in 2015, and for 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in 2015.

Source: bringmethenews.com

