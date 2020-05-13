Charges: Mankato man tore up Sibley Park ball field with pickup

(Mankato, MN) – A Mankato man is facing felony charges for allegedly tearing up the ball fields at Sibley Park with his pickup truck.

Kale Thomas Drengler, 26, was charged Monday with first-degree property damage in Blue Earth County Court.

A criminal complaint says Mankato police were dispatched at 12:30 a.m. on March 25 to Sibley Park, where a complainant reported seeing a white Ford F-250 “tearing up the baseball fields” near the bottom of Sibley Hill.

Officers found Drengler in the suspect vehicle and asked him what he was doing. “I was being an idiot,” Drengler responded, according to the complaint.

Drengler told police he had driven along the base of the hill, then attempted to drive up the hill when the truck became stuck in the mud.

Police say they found damage to the baseball field and observed tire tracks from his truck, which needed to be towed from the field.

Investigators also noted tire marks from other vehicles not belonging to Drengler, according to the complaint.