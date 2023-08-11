Charges: Mankato man turned his meth in to police

A Mankato man is facing felony charges after he allegedly turned his meth and pipe in to police.

Travis Ryan Eades, 43, no permanent address, was charged with felony 5th-degree drug possession in Blue Erth County Court.

A criminal complaint says Eades went Mankato Department of Public Safety on July 21 and reported that he had contraband he wanted to turn over to police. Eades told officers he had found the contraband inside his backpack and behind a local school.

Police say Eades was sweating, pale, and appeared to be in a manic state.

The complaint says Eades began pulling items from his pocket, including a glass pipe, which were placed in the backpack. Eades told police the backpack was his but the items inside were not.

Police searched the backpack and found personal items inside, including a parking ticket that was written out to a vehicle registered to Eades. The complaint says a small baggie containing meth was also found inside the backpack.

Eades allegedly returned to public safety several days later and asked for a lighter from the backpack. The complaint says he told investigators during that meeting that he had purchased the meth and pipe he had previously turned over for $150.