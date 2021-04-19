Charges: Mankato woman shot dog before setting fire to trailer

A Mankato woman allegedly shot a dog before setting a trailer home on fire last week.

Shannan Louise Dewar, 19, was charged with two counts of felony first-degree arson in Blue Earth County Court Monday.

A criminal complaint says a 911 caller reported the fire April 15 at a trailer at 407 Elm Dr. The caller said they’d seen someone fleeing the scene at a high rate of speed in a silver Pontiac.

At the scene, witnesses reported seeing a silver Grand Prix or Bonneville backing into the driveway at the Elm Dr residence, then hearing a crash that sounded like glass breaking. A woman with her hair in a bun was seen ran away from the home, according to the complaint. A witness was able to photograph the vehicle as it fled.

Dewar was identified as the owner of the home and the silver Bonneville.

The complaint says Dewar called the county dispatcher near Eagle Lake and informed dispatch that she’d started her house on fire.

Dewar also told dispatch she’d shot a dog, according to the complaint.

Officers responded to the scene near Eagle Lake where they found Dewar in the Bonneville, and a dog that had been shot.

Dewar was transported to a Mankato hospital for evaluation. She was later transported to a hospital in Austin.

Mankato Fire Marshall Sean Hayes identified multiple areas in different rooms where an accelerant had been poured, says the complaint.

SMN has reached out to the Blue Earth County attorney’s office for information on whether Dewar will face charges for the alleged dog shooting. This article will be updated accordingly.