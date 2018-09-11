Charges: Man’s Ear Partially Bitten Off In Drunken, Bloody Downtown Assault

A Woodbury man is accused a biting off part of another man’s ear in a downtown Mankato assault over the weekend.

Thirty-five-year-old Kyle Phillip Christiansen has been charged with felony 3rd degree assault and misdemeanor 5th degree assault.

According to the complaint, Mankato police responded to a call of a downtown fight that witnesses said involved their friend, who’d had his ear bitten off.

Police who met with the victim and noticed he had a significant amount of blood on his face, arms, and shirt. Officers say it was obvious that his ear had been bitten.

The victim and a female witness told police they’d seen an intoxicated Christensen lying on the ground in front of the Verizon Wireless Center. The female said Christiansen became aggressive when she attempted to wake him up, so the victim intervened. A physical altercation followed, which is when Christiansen bit his ear off, according to the victim.

Source: southernminnesotanews.com

