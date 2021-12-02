Charges: Mapelton felon had guns, drugs & ammunition

A felon allegedly had guns, drugs, and ammunition at his rural Mapleton home, according to Blue Earth County Court records.

Michael Allen Smith, 38, was charged with felony first-degree drug sales and felony firearm violation by a felon convicted of a crime of violence.

Smith was suspected of having illegal firearms at his residence, prompting the Minnesota Valley Drug Task Force to execute a search warrant, according to court documents.

A criminal complaint says Smith disclosed to task force agents that he had multiple firearms in a camper parked in the driveway, as well as about a half-pound of methamphetamine in his bedroom.

Agents located a number of firearms, which included an AR-15 rifle, a 20-gauge shotgun, two 9mm handguns, a .38 caliber handgun, an M & P Shield, a .40 caliber handgun, and several other gun parts, according to the complaint. Police say various types of ammunition were also found in the camper.

A press release from Lt Jeff Wersal of MNVDTV says a half-pound of meth was recovered from the property, along with smaller amounts of cocaine and marijuana. The complaint also notes that a number of schedule II controlled substance pills were found in Smith’s bedroom, as well as paraphernalia.

Smith was previously convicted of a 5th-degree controlled substance felony and is not allowed to possess firearms, according to the complaint.