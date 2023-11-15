Charges: Mapleton man punched two bouncers at downtown Mankato bar

A Mapleton man is accused of punching two bouncers at a downtown Mankato bar over the weekend.

Markese Denaughtis Zeigler, 22, was charged Monday with two felony counts of 5th-degree assault and misdemeanor fleeing police in Blue Earth County Court.

According to a criminal complaint, Zeigler arrived at Rounders Sports Bar & Grill on November 11 with a drink in his hand from another bar. Bouncers told police that one of them had asked for Ziegler’s ID and spilled the drink.

Zeigler then allegedly punched the bouncer in the face. The complaint says he later entered the bar and was kicked out by another bouncer, whom he also allegedly punched.

When officers arrived at the bar shortly before 2 a.m., Zeigler was detained and gave police his license. The complaint says he fled police on foot while they were running his driver’s license with dispatch. He was slowed down by a bystander and arrested.

Police say Zeigler threatened officers as he was being transported to jail, telling them they were going to die and burn in hell.

Zeigler has two previous domestic violence-related convictions in the past three years, according to the complaint.