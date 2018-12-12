Charges: Masked Man Who Raped Teen Was Her Mom’s Boyfriend

A masked man who allegedly raped a teenage girl in St. Paul was later revealed to be the boyfriend of the victim’s mother.

Trevall Coleman, 26, of no permanent address, has been charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct after the alleged attack in the early hours of Nov. 30.

Police were called to a house on the 600 block of Sims Avenue in St. Paul just before 4 a.m., after a 17-year-old girl said she’d awoken to an unknown person in her bed and had been beaten and sexually assaulted.

She was home alone with her 7-year-old brother at the time – her mother being at work – and woke to find a man with his face mostly covered in her room.

He covered her mouth and grabbed her throat before a struggle ensued, during which he punched her and hit her with a box fan, before raping her.

The criminal charges filed in Ramsey County state that the alleged attacker was her mother’s boyfriend, Coleman, who had a protection order placed on him after he’d previously forced himself into their property, leading to burglary, terroristic threats and domestic assault charges.

His criminal history also revealed other convictions for domestic assaults, and protection order violations.

The victim’s mother said Coleman had called her late on Nov. 29, asking her if she was on Minnehaha Avenue – which is not far from her home on Sims.

The call was odd, she told police, because Coleman knew she works at night. She also noted that Coleman would call her several times a day, but this had stopped after her daughter was assaulted.

When police initially spoke to Coleman by phone, he told them he’d been at Mystic Lake Casino on the night of the attack, having taken a bus there from St. Paul. He also claimed he couldn’t meet in person as he was in St. Cloud – police later determined both of these claims were false.

A search warrant for Coleman’s phone and a subsequent review of its location data determined that he was in the area of the victim’s home on the night of the assault.

This past Friday, after being arrested, Coleman admitted entering the home that night and fighting with the victim, but denied sexually assaulting her.

